CeeDee Lamb not distracted by desire for contract extension

The Cowboys have some work to do on long-term contracts with some of their star players. One of those is receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is under contract through 2024.

Lamb is scheduled to make a $2.520 million base salary in 2023 and count $4.458 million against the salary cap. He will make a fully guaranteed salary of $19.7 million on his fifth-year option for 2024.

Lamb wants a long-term deal, and the Cowboys want to sign him to a long-term deal. Thus, the two-time Pro Bowler isn’t sweating his future.

“Quite honestly, I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted,” Lamb said Thursday, via Nick Harris of the team website. “The money, definitely worried about it, but it’s not something that’s on my mind everyday or when I come to the building. I’m not thinking about how much money I’m going to make if I do this. It’s really all about coming in, showing my worth and letting everything else handle itself.”

Lamb is confident a deal will get done at some point, and he’s leaving contract talks to his agent. His focus is on getting better at his craft.

“That’s for my agent,” Lamb said. “I’m trying to play. That’s what I’m here to do and that’s what I love to do.”

Lamb, 24, set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine) in 2022.