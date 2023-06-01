Dan Campbell no comments on DeAndre Hopkins: I like our receivers room

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 1, 2023, 12:03 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

After finishing the 2022 season on an 8-2 run, the Lions are widely considered to be a contender in the NFC for the coming year.

Could that club get a boost by signing free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins?

“Yeah, I’m not gonna comment on that one,” head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday when asked about Hopkins in his press conference. “But I like our receivers room. I think we’ve got a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really, in your skill positions between tight ends, backs, and receivers that you have a mix of different types of skillsets — and I feel like we have that. We’ve got possession, explosive, we’ve got speed. We’ve got consistency, quickness.

“So, I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So, the more versatility you have, that opens up your packages personnel-wise, matchup-wise.”

The Lions do have talented receivers — like Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards with six touchdowns last season. But the club will be without 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams for the first six games of 2023 due to his suspension for betting that occurred within a Lions facility.

It’s unclear whether or not Detroit will enter the Hopkins sweepstakes. But adding a receiver of his caliber would only help the club contend.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Dan Campbell no comments on DeAndre Hopkins: I like our receivers room

  1. Just say no to Hopkins, Lions.

    Use your cap to pay your guys. You’re better off rolling over what you have so you can use it for Sewell, St. Brown, and other homegrown talent. Pay them, not a 31 year old declining star.

  2. Hopkins HAD to have gotten busted again for PED’s. There is NO WAY no teams wouldn’t move money around to get him signed. Teams always know months before the suspension and + test is revealed.

  3. Lions desperately need a WR more than any other team.

    Round 1, Pick 12 — RB Jahmyr Gibbs – INJURED
    Round 3, Pick 68 overall — QB Hendon Hooker – INJURED
    Veteran Linemen Frank Ragnow – INJURED

    Quintez Cephus WR – RELEASED (Gambling Scandal)
    C.J. Moore S – RELEASED (Gambling Scandal)

    Jameson Williams WR – SUSPENSION (Gambling Scandal)
    Stanley Berryhill WR – SUSPENSION (Gambling Scandal)

    Campbell and Holmes doing everything they can to sabotage a season…..and we’re talking about the same old Lions here.

  5. He’s going to demand a lot of money and it’s debatable if he’s even a #1 any longer coming off injury and PED suspension. He’s in the stage of his career where he could still help you but won’t justify the kind of money he’s going to want.

  6. This is to easy…everyday this meathead says exactly what a coach that is completely clueless would say.

  7. The Lions really are in decline. It’s a no brainer to grab DHOP, he fit perfect on the Lions with or without the numerous embarrassing suspensions, injuries and cuts they have going on.

  8. Terrible decision! As a Lions fan I lose faith and trust in Campbell every week.

  9. He seems like a great fit, not sure why they wouldn’t take a look at Hopkins.

    This is definitely the same ‘ol Lions.

  10. He will join the #1 team in the NFCN and crush the Lions false dreams.

    VIKINGS ARE KINGS OF THE NORTH!

  11. lionsfan123 says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:08 pm
    Just say no to Hopkins, Lions.

    Use your cap to pay your guys. You’re better off rolling over what you have so you can use it for Sewell, St. Brown, and other homegrown talent. Pay them, not a 31 year old declining star.

    _

    I disagree, we lost 3 WRs to poor leadership in the locker room. Why not give the veteran a chance to teach these young kids and catch a few TDs to help us win?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.