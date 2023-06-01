Jaylon Johnson plans to join Bears for OTAs next week

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2023, 11:08 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 27 Bears at Jets
Getty Images

The Bears have been working without cornerback Jaylon Johnson at OTAs this offseason, but that’s set to change.

Johnson said on ESPN Radio Thursday that he plans to join the team for next week’s workouts. He said he’s had “a lot of things off the field going on” that have kept him from joining the team so far this spring.

Johnson is heading into his fourth season and said earlier in the offseason that he hoped contract extension talks would pick up, but said on Thursday that he’s not focused on his contract at this point.

“Honestly, for me, it used to be a lot of pressure,” Johnson said. “I would even say for me going into my third year, I felt like that was the year for me to put myself out there to be able to have a new contract, to be able to re-up. For me, it’s just about going out and being who I am. I know I can be a dominant corner. I am a dominant corner in this league, following No. 1 wide receivers and just finding ways to continue to do my job at a high rate, continue to be a better teammate, continue to find ways to win. . . . With winning comes paychecks, and I think at the end of the day, I need to focus on winning. That’s what I’m worried about going into Year Four.”

Johnson was a 2020 second-round pick and he has 125 tackles, an interception, 31 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 39 career games.

4 responses to “Jaylon Johnson plans to join Bears for OTAs next week

  1. You have to wonder how many other players feel just like David Montgomery did last year. Being a Chicago Bear sucks the life out of you, can’t really blame him for not wanting to practice with that rag tag bunch.

  2. That’s good news. The Bears don’t need another Roquan situation to deal with this year.

  3. toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    June 1, 2023 at 11:19 am
    Johnson should be doing his part to make the team better. He’s a veteran now, show up and lead by example. I like Montgomery but I was disappointed with his statement, good riddance if that’s how he felt. He had a place on one of 32 NFL teams, stop whining and do your part to make the team better. Johnson needs be participating in these OTA’s , all players should. We’ve all criticized Rodgers for similar behavior, same applies to Johnson and every other Bears player. Plenty of talking without stats to back it up. 1 int in 3 seasons and you think you’re a dominant player?

  4. He’s a good player but the new regime has no loyalty to him. The Roquan analogy from the prior poster is on point and there could be a very similar outcome for JJ if he gives too many indications he’s not with the program.

