John Lynch: Trey Lance has had a really, really quality offseason

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have both been consistent this offseason that Brock Purdy is likely going to be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

But San Francisco still has the 2021 No. 3 overall pick on its roster who was QB1 entering 2022.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Lynch said that Trey Lance has done well during the team’s offseason program.

“We’re extremely high on Trey,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone.com. “The great thing for Trey and for Sam Darnold, that we brought in, is with Brock off to the sideline—Brock had his first session throwing the other day, and everything’s tracking great—but those guys have got the work in the offseason, and they’re both relishing that opportunity.

“Really proud of Trey. Trey came back off a broken and dislocated ankle, and he’s out there, has had a really, really quality offseason. So we still remain very high on Trey.”

Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen are handling the duties at QB for the 49ers while Purdy recovers from his elbow surgery. While there were some rumors that the 49ers could trade Lance, it appears he’ll remain on San Francisco’s roster for 2023 — unless someone comes up with an offer the club can’t refuse.