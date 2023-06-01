Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs establish a connection in OTAs

Getty Images

This year, the absence of the Packers’ starting quarterback made it harder for him to connect with new receivers. This year, the new starting quarterback is there, and he’s working to get comfortable with the guys who will be catching his passes.

As noted by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs demonstrated their connection during Wednesday’s OTA session.

In a two-minute drill, Love completed seven of 10 passes, with four catches by Doubs.

“I’m just making sure I’ll be there for him,” Doubs said, via Wood. “That’s my biggest phrase right now. As long as I’m there for him, I feel like everything else will take care of itself.”

Coach Matt LaFleur praised Doubs for getting back to the form he showed before an ankle injury derailed his rookie season.

“It’s good to see him pick up where he was at, at one time, and very encouraged by his progress and just his overall knowledge,” LaFleur said, per Wood. “You can tell he feels comfortable. I think really all the guys who were a part of it last year as rookies, it’s amazing how far they’ve come up to this point.”

It definitely helps to have them working with the starting quarterback. And pointing that out doesn’t count as disparagement of the former starter.