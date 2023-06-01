Mark Andrews: I think we’re going to have a dangerous offense

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews thinks big things are ahead for the team.

Andrews has had some time to see what new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has planned for the 2023 season and he’s gotten a chance to see what the team’s new wideouts bring to the table over the course of the offseason, and he shared his thoughts about what he’s seen during a press conference on Thursday. Andrews said that the addition of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. to what the Ravens already had on hand has raised his expectations for what the team can do this season.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” Andrews said. “I really love what coach Monken’s had to teach and the way he’s teaching and the energy that he brings. Very enthusiastic. I think the sky’s the limit. I think for us it’s just about taking charge, taking control of this offense, making it ours and just keep on working.”

Some might wonder if there will be enough balls to keep everyone happy in Baltimore, but Andrews said he’s “extremely driven” to win a Super Bowl and the kind of offense Andrews envisions for Baltimore would help his chances of getting there.

7 responses to “Mark Andrews: I think we’re going to have a dangerous offense

  1. Lamar is a dangerous runner. Contain that and the Ravens offense isn’t very “dangerous”.

  2. It does feel like an opportunity year for the Ravens. Soft schedule (especially compared to the Bengals), pressure on other contending teams to repeat, a bevy of new weapons and a presumably healthy QB. I can see them playing very loose this year. Looks to me like a legitimate window that probably won’t get any more open than will be this coming season.

  3. Lamar is a dangerous runner. Contain that and the Ravens offense isn’t very “dangerous……maybe you havent been paying attention but that ravens team is going to look a whole lot different this year than the last few. so while you may end up being right, we wont know that until the games are played

  4. Zero excuses for Lamar. Mark Andrews, OBJ, Bateman, Day Flowers, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    June 1, 2023 at 2:36 pm

    Lamar is a dangerous runner. Contain that and the Ravens offense isn’t very “dangerous”.
    ___________________________________

    How would you know? No one has seen the new Ravens’ offense. The Ravens had a pretty vanilla passing offense under Greg Roman with so-so receivers. Lamar’s passing stats are among the top 10. Look for this to improve.

  7. If the resulting offense is greater than the sum of the parts then they will be very dangerous. The Lamar haters will be proven right or wrong this year. I’m thinking they’ll be eating their words.

