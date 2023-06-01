Patrick Queen: If I take care of my business, everything will fall into place

Getty Images

The Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract, drafted linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round and didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Patrick Queen‘s contract. All signs point to this being Queen’s last season in Baltimore.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said last month the team hopes to sign Queen to a long-term deal.

Queen doesn’t know what his future holds, and he’s finally come to terms with that.

“You go through emotions and at the end of the day, it may take some of us longer to get over,” Queen said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “I had many talks with many people and different outlooks on it. I just came to the realization that everything is not a bad thing. The front office, [I] talked to them a little bit. They keep me grounded and let me know what it really was and how they feel. At the end of the day, they know that this is the place I want to play. This is the place I want to be. So, however the chips fall, I’m happy with it.

“I’m just focused on right now. I think if I take care of my business and do what I’m supposed to do, all of that will fall into place.”

Queen arrived last week to participate in organized team activities “just trying to get better.”

He had his best season in 2022, setting career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (six). He knows if he has a bigger season in 2023 a big payday will follow.

“It’s a blessing in disguise, really,” Queen said. “You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way. At the end of the day, I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself. Going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level.”