Ryan Tannehill: We’re making good mistakes on offense and growing from them

Getty Images

The Titans were underwhelming on offense in 2022 and that led to a change in offensive coordinator at the start of the offseason.

A change at that spot means a change in offensive scheme as well and that can mean sloppiness at practices as players learn their roles in Tim Kelly’s approach to running the unit. On Wednesday, quarterback Ryan Tannehill confirmed that the Titans are having those problems at OTAs but added that he thinks the team is benefitting from making them now.

“We’re learning a new offense right now,” Tannehill said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “That’s our number one objective as an offense is to master this offense. Taking advantage of every rep we get. A lot of new stuff, terminology, concepts, blocking schemes, the whole thing. There are a lot of mistakes being made, but they’re good mistakes. We’re growing from them.”

Tannehill said that working out the kinks isn’t “going to happen overnight” and expects the growing pains to continue into training camp this summer. The hope is that those hard times are “really going to help us in the fall moving forward” and the way the organization moves forward will be greatly impacted by how successful the offense’s efforts in the coming months.