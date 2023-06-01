Shannon Sharpe makes even stronger anti-Skip Bayless statement with Twitter “like”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The looming departure of Shannon Sharpe from FS1’s Undisputed has sparked some interesting activity on Twitter by the Hall of Fame tight end.

Earlier today, we pointed out a couple of “likes” from Sharpe of tweets that shed like on turmoil between Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless. Since then, Sharpe liked another tweet that contains a frontal assault on Skip.

Sharpe has clicked the little heart on this tweet from Dan Clark, a baseball writer with more than 50,000 followers: “Shannon Sharpe has outgrown Skip Bayless. He is far superior. He has a wonderfully bright future ahead. Bayless, meanwhile, won’t find another partner. His career will nosedive because he is a piece of shit.”

That sort of says it all, with Sharpe saying anything.

Chances are there’s quite a story to be told regarding the manner in which things fell apart between Sharpe and Bayless.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Shannon Sharpe makes even stronger anti-Skip Bayless statement with Twitter “like”

  2. Skip Bayless is just another human in a long line of many who is willing to compromise all values at all times for the attention and money he so desperately craves. Sharpe deserves all the fallout and negativity that comes with agreeing to compromise a part of himself to work with a person like that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.