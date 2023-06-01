Tony Pollard “a little bit ahead of schedule” in his rehab and feels “faster” than ever

Getty Images

Tony Pollard had a career-high 258 touches last season, including 26 in the postseason. The Cowboys running back is expected to see even more this season with Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the roster.

He’s ready.

Pollard fractured his left fibula in the divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers. He has spent the offseason working his way back.

“Right now, I’m feeling really good about where I am — a little bit ahead of schedule,” Pollard said Thursday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “Being able to get out there for the walkthrough parts and to be out there with the team, get out there and get my feet wet. I’m not really limited at this point. It’s just [about] being smart with it. Just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I’m in tip-top shape so there’s not a fall-off.”

Pollard participated with the first team during the Cowboys’ organized team activities. He has not lost a step. Indeed, he feels like he’s gained one.

“Honestly, I feel faster,” Pollard said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of juice in me.”

Pollard, 26, expects to be fully cleared before training camp and in the lineup when the Cowboys open the 2023 season against the Giants on Sept. 10.

“I’ll be ready,” he said.

Pollard signed the franchise tag that fully guarantees him $10.091 million his season, and the sides have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal. Otherwise, the Cowboys will have to wait until after the season to negotiate with Pollard’s camp.