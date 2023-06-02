Chiefsaholic remains on the loose, more than two months after skipping bail

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT
In late March, the Chiefs superfan who is accused of robbing a bank removed his GPS monitor and skipped bail. More than two months later, he remains on the run.

Via KHSB.com, Xavier Babudar a/k/a Chiefsaholic has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

He’s currently No. 5.

Babudar was arrested in December for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, along with assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic measuring device. He had been released on bond in February.

Babudar became famous among Chiefs fans for wearing a wolf costume to games. He has now become notorious.

He also remains at large. If he’s not caught before football season, we’d recommend against any other fans showing up at Chiefs games wearing a wolf costume.

3 responses to “Chiefsaholic remains on the loose, more than two months after skipping bail

  1. He’s actually part of the Josh Harris group trying to buy the Commanders. He was tasked with lowering their debt ratio. His plan didn’t work out.

  2. It’s a sad day when you can’t go to a football game wearing a wolf costume without being accused of being a criminal.

