James Conner: Nobody believes in us, but it’s exciting to prove people wrong

Getty Images

Oddsmakers installed the Cardinals as one of the longest shots to win Super Bowl LVIII some time ago and this week’s release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t do anything to move them up the board.

The lack of belief in the team’s chances to compete this season isn’t a problem for running back James Conner, however. Conner shrugged off the label of a rebuilding team this week and said he is embracing the fact that people outside the organization have set such low expectations for the team.

“Nobody believes in us, but that’s OK,” Conner said, via Doug Haller of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the exciting part. To prove people wrong.”

With a first-time head coach, a quarterback coming off a torn ACL and plenty of question marks at other positions, it’s not hard to see why people have a hard time buying into Conner’s view of the Cardinals but the team will have every opportunity to turn the tables come the fall.