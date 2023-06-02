Longtime Oilers/Titans executive Bob Hyde dies

Getty Images

Longtime Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans executive Bob Hyde has died, the team announced Friday.

Hyde, a native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, served in a number of roles with the organization.

“We are heartbroken to hear of Bob Hyde’s passing today,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Joining the Oilers as a public relations college intern in 1977, he worked in a variety of roles – public relations, community relations and special projects – over a 30-year association with our organization, making an impact in many ways both large and small. Many in our building refer to him as ‘Mr. Oiler,’ and his loyalty and devotion to this organization and its players was evident on a daily basis.”

Hyde was the team’s vice president of community relations during his time with the Titans in Nashville. His initiatives included the Titans Caravan and a military outreach at nearby Fort Campbell Army Base.

In his days with the Oilers, Hyde worked closely with late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, and his roles included heading the team’s media relations department.

In more recent years, Hyde has handled special projects for Amy Adams Strunk, including work with the Oilers alumni.

Hyde also worked six years with the PGA Tour, and he also served as an account executive with a Nashville-based public relations agency for five years.

He spent time in Houston and Jacksonville, Florida, before returning to Nashville in 1998, where he resided until his death.

He attended both Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Houston. He is survived by two adult daughters, Ashley and Hannah.