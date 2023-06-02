Patriots waive Justus Tavai

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Justus Tavai’s time with the Patriots came to an end on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived Tavai off of their 90-man roster. Tavai signed with the team on May 19, so it was a short stay in New England for the undrafted rookie.

Tavai finished out his college time at San Diego State and recorded 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks while being named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year during his lone season with the Aztecs. He previously played in 25 games at Hawaii and had 72 tackles to go with four sacks in those appearances.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, Justus’ older brother, remains on the Patriots roster.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Patriots waive Justus Tavai

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.