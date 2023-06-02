The window is open for a Dalvin Cook trade

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
June 1 has come and gone. The ability to spread the cap hit over two years has arrived. Other teams with previous June 1 cuts have realized the cap relief from the official departure of the player’s salary from the roster.

The stage is set for a potential trade of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The handwriting has been on the wall for weeks. The Vikings have decided to make a value play for Alexander Mattison, who has played well when called upon to do so during his first four NFL seasons. He’s not a home-run hitter like Cook, but in an offense that looks to be ready to focus on the passing game, the Vikings can take the position that Cook is a luxury they don’t need to afford.

Think of it this way. Are the Vikings a Super Bowl contender? If not, why not save money and refocus the offensive efforts toward other skillsets possessed by the likes of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, K.J. Osborne, and first-round rookie Jordan Addison?

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Mattison has served not as a complement to Cook but an injury replacement. On five occasions, Mattison received more than 20 carries in a game, when Cook was unable to play.

In those five games, Mattison rushed for 522 yards, an average of 104.4 yards per game.

That extrapolates to a 1,774-yard season, assuming he can handle the week-in and week-out grind of being the starter.

With so many weapons in the passing game, the Vikings might not need 20 carries from Mattison. Regardless, he has shown he can get it done — and he re-signed for a lot less money than they’re due to pay Cook.

So where will Cook go? If there’s a team that will pay him the $10.4 million he’s due to make this year — and to give the Vikings something for the contract — the deal could be done. As soon as today.

Still, regardless of any analytics-based justification for moving on from Cook, the Vikings will miss him. And his next team could end up being very glad to have him.

26 responses to “The window is open for a Dalvin Cook trade

  1. Extrapolations are fun aren’t they? If Christian Watson last year had more targets he would have had twice as many TDs (instead of the same number) as Jefferson. That make him better?

  2. Teams will sit on their hands and wait out the Vikings, unfortunately Cook will be released and they can sign him with no compensation to the Vikings.

  3. Dolphins should offer Gaskins and Cedric Wilson JR for Cook. That way they would get a good backup RB and a pretty good WR.

  4. Who is paying Cook 10 million this year let alone trading an asset to do so? He should be getting no more than $4 or $5 million plus incentives.

  7. The reason Cook has a big salary is he is the best back on the team. If the Vikings have Superbowl aspersions they will ride with Cook as long as possible.

  8. Dalvin’s been a great player in Minn, but its financial resources dictate that it move on from him given his current (unrealistic for a rb) salary demands.

  9. There not going to the superbowl, and maybe miss the playoffs. Another competitive rebuild and focus on the teams strengths.

  10. I have zero problems trading Cook for as low as a single 5th rounder, if he won’t take a nice pay cut. But let’s not pretend Mattison is just as good as Cook. Then again, he doesn’t need to be. I see Mattison as more of a 12-13 carry a game RB, with guys like Chandler and Nwangwu getting some snaps as well. The Vikings are going to pass about 60-65% of the time this year. They’ll be a top 8 offense.

  11. Vikes should just keep him as they’d be lucky to get a 4th with that contract and his injury history.

  12. Can’t imagine anyone giving up much for him since his current team so obviously wants to dump him and he doesn’t play a valued position. Sorry Dalvin, but JJ wants your money.

  14. You don’t trade for RBs. The Vikings should know this better than anyone after the Walker fiasco.

  16. Didnt Mattsiom average less than 3.8 YPC the last two years?

    Only 3 players had more rushes and less YPC last year and one of them is Joe Burrow.

    Melvin Gordon and Michael Carter…..lol.

    If they trade Cook they are tanking.

  17. “…an offense that looks to be ready to focus on the passing game” Argh the Giants could say the same and remove Barkley’s tag. That like this would be foolish.

  19. Last year Cook averaged 5.1 YPC in his first 10 carries of a game. In carries beyond that, he averaged 3.5 YPC. He averaged 3.5 YPC in Weeks 11-17. He had some explosive plays last year that helped win some games, but he’s no longer a bell cow running back and can’t be paid that way. This will be a three-headed running attack featuring Mattison, Chandler, and McBride. Nwangwu is likely to be cut because he can’t play running back and kick returners have no value anymore. People will be surprised that the Vikings will run this year more than last year but that’s clearly the plan after signing Josh Oliver, the best run-blocking tight end in the league, right away in free agency.

  20. “Are the Vikings a Super Bowl contender?” Is Kirk Cousins still their starting QB? If so, and he is, then the answer is no. I got blasted last year, after the Vikings beat Buffalo, for telling the Vikings fans they were a fraud because of their QB. I’ve seen it multiple times in Kansas City with 13-3 Steve Bono, 13-3 Elvis Grbac, and 13-3 Trent Green. Until and unless you get a top-tier QB, you are wasting your time.

  23. Trade? No one should be trading for an expensive and oft injured, aging RB.

  24. The Vikings are not a Super Contender. They aren’t even an NFC North contender. Kirk Cousins is an anchor around the Vikes neck. Cousins contract is too high and his record of winning when it matters is too low. Dalvin, wherever you go, take Kirk with you.

  26. bostonblows says:
    June 2, 2023 at 11:31 am

    If they trade Cook they are tanking.
    ________

    Tanking?
    This franchise has been tanking for 62 years and counting. 😃

