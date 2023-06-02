Tom Brady’s investment in Raiders is believed to be more than ceremonial

Getty Images

From time to time, celebrities purchase what amounts to a small sliver of an NFL team. When it comes to Tom Brady’s looming acquisition of a piece of the Raiders, one thing that hasn’t been leaked to ESPN or other media outlets is the percentage Brady will acquire.

So we started poking around a little. Per a source with general knowledge of the situation, Brady is believed to be buying something more than a ceremonial sliver of the Raiders.

It’s unclear why Raiders owner Mark Davis is selling any of the team to Brady. Usually, the controlling owner of an NFL team sells some equity to generate revenue. For most owners, there’s a strong preference to hold the equity for as long as possible, given that it constantly appreciates.

That’s why Brady would buy it. Having a piece of the Raiders makes a lot more sense than, for example, plunking cash into FTX.

Especially now.

So either Davis wants to take a little cash off the table, or he wants to be in business with Brady. Already, Brady has purchased a piece of the Las Vegas Aces, primarily owned by Davis.

Once Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, he can always acquire more. If he ever hopes to succeed Davis, however, Brady will need to make a lot more money than he has.