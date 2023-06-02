Vikings sign Garett Maag

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2023, 12:21 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Getty Images

The Vikings added a local product to their roster on Friday.

Wide receiver Garett Maag grew up near Minneapolis in Inver Grove Heights and he’s now a member of Minnesota’s only NFL football team. The team did not include any terms of the deal in their announcement of Maag’s signing.

Maag played in 49 games for North Dakota before going undrafted earlier this year. He caught 162 passes for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time at the school.

The Vikings did not have to make a corresponding move to get Maag on the roster because tight end Ben Ellefson announced his retirement on Thursday.

