Which coaches should have anxiety about their quarterback situations?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2023, 11:22 AM EDT
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels claims that he has “no anxiety” about the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

How can that be, given the circumstances? On a scale of one to 100, McDaniels surely has some anxiety, given that the Raiders agreed to terms with Garoppolo when they had other options, assuming his foot was healed. Then they found out it wasn’t, after other potential quarterbacks had agreed to terms elsewhere.

Now, McDaniels has to wait and see whether Garoppolo will be healthy and, far more importantly, whether he can stay healthy. History has proven that he can’t.

So, yes, McDaniels should have some anxiety. Raiders fans absolutely do.

On Friday’s PFT Live, Myles Simmons and I did a draft of the coaches who should be feeling anxious about their quarterback situations. Check it out and then chime in with your own thoughts below.

  1. “How can that be, given the circumstances? On a scale of one to 100, McDaniels surely has some anxiety, given that the Raiders agreed to terms with Garoppolo when they had other options”
    Your only looking at the circumstances that fit your narrative. If McDaniels feels secure in his job(all indications are he does and Brady becoming a part owner doesnt hurt that standing) then a band-aid qb like Jimmy G ot being available shouldn’t give him anxiety.

  3. Let’s instead put a list of teams who DONT have QB worries—Bengals, Bill’s, Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings, Lions, Chargers, Bears, Seahawks,Jags.

    The rest have QBs coming off injuries, aging or ineffective last year.

