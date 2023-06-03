Report: Antonio Callaway arrested for driving with suspended license

Posted by Charean Williams on June 3, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 07 Browns at 49ers
Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports.

Callaway had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, according to Slater.

He signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad Nov. 15 but did not play in a game. The Cowboys signed him to a futures contract in January.

Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020 when he appeared in five games for the Dolphins after serving a lengthy suspension. He caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him.

Callaway entered the league as a Browns’ fourth-round pick in 2018.

In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

1 responses to “Report: Antonio Callaway arrested for driving with suspended license

