Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2023, 11:26 AM EDT
NFL Combine - Portraits
Getty Images

Steelers first-round rookie Broderick Jones will indeed be the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh. The foundation is already being put in place — and the man who played the position last year has already been moved elsewhere.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, two-year starter Dan Moore has been moved from the left side to the right side. And Jones has been getting the OTA first-team reps at left tackle.

“Everyone is getting reps all around the board,” Jones said, via Rutter. “I’m taking it day by day, rep by rep, trying to get better.”

He’s getting better by learning.

“I’m learning new stuff on a daily basis,” Jones said. “There are a lot of things to be learned, and there is a lot of stuff I don’t know. There is a lot of stuff I have to figure out. At the end of the day, being around older guys, talking to them, taking it in and soaking in the knowledge will help me.”

The process continues for two more weeks, and then it picks up with camp. The overriding goal is to provide better protection for a quarterback who suffered a pair of concussions in 2022.

2 responses to “Broderick Jones is getting first-team reps at left tackle

  1. The knock on this guy was motivation and some attitude issues/coachability.

    Has the power and strength, but technique needs work.

  2. The knock on this guy was motivation and some attitude issues/coachability.

    So what you are saying that you haven’t seen any interviews with the young man to make a comment on his attitude/coach ability. In other words you had to be first on the thread with a hating troll. I have seen several interviews and interactions and he is a smart young man who is focused and will not be a bust like your sweetheart NKeal Harry. The Pats must be really bad with all the effort you put in trolling the Steelers.

