Ed Oliver, Bills agree to four-year contract extension

The Bills have locked up one of their key defensive players for years to come.

Buffalo has agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is reportedly worth $68 million with $45 million guaranteed.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Oliver was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option.

Oliver, 25, Has appeared in 62 games with 53 starts for Buffalo over the last four years. He has recorded 14.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 42 quarterback hits.

Last season, Oliver had 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, and three passes defensed in 13 games for the Bills

Ed Oliver, Bills agree to four-year contract extension

  3. This fannominal news as a Bills fan. The dude is just getting better.

  4. What an absolute bust this guy is. The only worse contract for a DT is DJ Reader’s

  5. Dude is only 25. Just starting to pump his head on his upside ceiling.

  6. religionisforidiots says:
    June 3, 2023 at 5:15 pm
    What an absolute bust this guy is. The only worse contract for a DT is DJ Reader’s

    – – – – – – –
    SF just signed a DT who can’t stop the run to 21m a year. No worries there!

  7. 22.5 million per sack God Bless America.

    ——————————————-

    Don’t watch much football do you? Defensive tackles rarely generate many sacks, those usually go to edge-rushers (OLB/DE). The Bill’s are likely paying him because he plugs up run lanes well and collapses the QBs’ pockets, flushing them towards the edge-rushers.

  8. Let’s see, he makes $68M over four years and had 20 tackles last season. That’s darn near $1,000,000 per tackle!

  9. A lot of brilliant football analysis in these comments from the DT experts. Oliver is a solid player, with very disruptive upside. This contract reflects that.

  11. DJ Reader is an excellent DT and will face the decision of who to take $20 mil a year from.

  14. Thanks Buffalo. Now Chris Jones has another bargaining chip to deploy v. the Chiefs in his quest for a contract extension. While I get sacks aren’t totally encompassing, they still count and if 14.5 sacks in 4 years gets you $68M what does Jones and his 15.5 LAST YEAR warrant?

