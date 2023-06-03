Nick Chubb shares fond memories of Jim Brown

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb considers himself lucky to have known the Browns’ greatest running back, Jim Brown.

Chubb says that Brown, who died last month at the age of 87, welcomed him to Cleveland from the moment he entered the league.

“He called my name on draft, and that was already special,” Chubb told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Then I got a chance to meet him and it was everything. He was able to tell me things, teach me about football and just talk to me about being a person. It was definitely an honor being drafted by the Browns. If I wasn’t drafted, I never would’ve got a chance to meet him.”

Chubb said he studied the way Brown played the game and tried to emulate him.

“I feel like the biggest thing that he taught me was something he never even said,” Chubb said. “Just probably just me watching his film and playing here in Cleveland behind him. Just knowing that the greatest running back played here, and that’s enough inspiration and motivation for me. Just to know, I’m coming behind Jim Brown, so people around here expect a lot from a running back.”

Like the rest of the Browns organization, Chubb is mourning a legend.

“Jim Brown means a lot to the community, to this town, to this state, to this country,” Chubb said. “I mean, he did a lot. He paved the way for running backs like me and all the other running backs. We all look up to him, and it was an honor to come in behind him and play running back, too, same position. So wish well to his family and RIP to a legend.”