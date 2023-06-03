Romeo Doubs on Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: “I don’t really see what’s the big difference”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2023, 10:55 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Many people expect the Packers to regress following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs is not one of those people.

Doubs seems to think the Packers will be fine following the shift from Rodgers to Jordan Love.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs recently told Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.com. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

Doubs also doesn’t believe there will be a regression. At all.

“I see a progression,” Doubs said. “I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all. When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing, it’s only winning.”

Well, from Bart Starr to Brett Favre, it was a lot of losing in Green Bay. From Favre through Rodgers, it has been a lot of winning. The key is the quarterback. If Love can get it done, the winning will continue.

11 responses to “Romeo Doubs on Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: “I don’t really see what’s the big difference”

  1. The Packers will go into every game this season with a worse receiving corps than the opponent. Even if Love is good, that puts a limit on the potential win total. Don’t see them coming back from behind much if at all.

  2. He played with Rodgers for one season and that season was one of Rodgers worst years he has ever experienced so yes,Love can be better than Rodgers was last season and hopefully will be and continue to get better.was last season an anomoly for Rodgers due to injuries or has Rogers reached the end of an illustrious career,stay tuned.

  4. What a suck up. He wants Love to throw him the ball. Way to butter the toast.

  5. Stupid is as stupid says and this is stupid. Love might become great but he isn’t Aaron now anymore than Aaron was Brett in year 1 as a starter.

  6. The focus in the media is always on the quarterback, as if the other 21 players don’t count. If the Packers can up their defense, which has 7 number one picks, they will take much of the pressure off the offense.
    The Lions are the clear favorite in the division but the Packers, Bears and Vikings won’t be far behind.

  10. If you want to be the best, copy the best. Tom Brady is the best. Tom once said he often says things he really doesn’t believe. Romeo Doubs wants to be the best.

  11. If all I saw was Rodgers’ play last year, then I’d say the same thing. How’d that turn out?

