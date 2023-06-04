Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of team founder Lamar Hunt

USA TODAY Sports

Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder, has passed. She was 85.

The Chiefs announced Norma Hunt’s passing on Sunday evening.

She attended all 57 Super Bowls, staring with the game that pitted the Chiefs against the Packers even before the name “Super Bowl” had been coined. The name ultimately was Lamar’s idea.

Lamar died in 2006, at the age of 74.

​”The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

We extend our condolences to the Chiefs and the Hunt family.