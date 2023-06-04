Duane Brown seems hesitant about possibly moving to right tackle

Getty Images

Jets tackle Duane Brown‘s rotator-cuff surgery could give Mekhi Becton an opportunity to flip from the right side to the left. That could result in Brown going from left to right.

Brown seems to be a little hesitant about making the move.

“It’s not something I’ve practiced over the years,” Brown said recently, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Not to say I can’t do it, but I’ve been solidified [at left tackle] for a while.”

Becton is expected to be ready for training camp, after the knee injury that wiped out all of 2022 for the former first-rounder. Brown is currently behind Becton, in terms of rehab.

Becton has made clear his position that he’s a left tackle.

With Aaron Rodgers the new quarterback in New York, the Jets need strong offensive line play. They’re surely hoping to have both Becton and Brown ready to go, regardless of which one plays on the left side and which one plays on the right side.