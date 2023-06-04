Patriots, Steelers put lengthy streaks on the line this year

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2023
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
When considering the best teams in the AFC for the coming year, it takes a while for the Patriots and Steelers to enter the conversation. There’s actually a not-small chance that both will bring up the rear in their own divisions.

If it happens for either team, it will end a very long streak.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have a 22-season streak of not landing in last place in the division. It last happened in 2000, the first year Bill Belichick coached the team. A 5-11 record put New England in last place, by a three-game margin.

For the Steelers, the streak is 34 seasons. It dates all the way back to 1988, when the Steelers had a five-win season.

Those are, per Reiss, the two longest current streaks of teams not finishing last in their own divisions.

It has become easier to land in last place since 2002, when all divisions went to only four teams. Still, during those 21 seasons of eight four-team division, neither New England nor Pittsburgh have finished fourth of four teams.

On paper, the Patriots are the worst team in a very good AFC East. In the AFC North, it’s hard to figure where the Steelers fall in relation to the Browns. Both are perceived as being a cut below the Bengals and Ravens.

Still, don’t bet on the Patriots or the Steelers ultimately landing in the basement of their respective divisions. Not with coaches who know a thing or two about finding a way to stay in contention, even when their rosters seem to be lacking, in relation to other teams.

8 responses to “Patriots, Steelers put lengthy streaks on the line this year

  1. Both teams have average to above average QBs, in a conference where a great QB is everything. Pats will win a few gms on Belichick guile, while Steelers mired in 9-8 netherworld. Tomlin’s non-losing season streak looks more meaningless w/ each passing yr as team has not won playoff gm since 2016.

  2. The AFC is loaded and unpredictable. I won’t bet on where any team is going to end up. Not even the Chiefs.

  3. grant35 says:
    June 4, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Tomlin’s non-losing season streak looks more meaningless w/ each passing yr as team has not won playoff gm since 2016.
    ————-

    I wouldn’t say it is meaningless in a league where plenty of teams are unable to string together three non-losing seasons. Those teams aren’t winning playoff games either.

  4. It doesn’t really matter if the Steelers finish last in the AFCN. They will still extend Tomlin’s contract 25 years.

  5. Yea, maybe the Steelers were 9-8 last year but they swept the horrid NFC South so they were actually 5-8 against the rest of the league.

    It’s a very young team and conceivably they could finish last or at 8-9 and still make progress. The big IF is whether they WhIFfed on picking Pickett. I hope they know in all certainty one way or the other going into ’24 because at least they restock that position if it turns out badly. And they won’t really have too much invested there.

    If the D is good and the running game is solid behind the acquisitions on the O-Line, inseting a new QB if need be in 24 could finish the job. Or if they got lucky with Kenny, they would really on track.

  6. I would say each of the Patriots and Steelers are more likely than not to finish last in their respective divisions this year. I would not put money on it though, as each of them always seems to find a way to at least be competitive. Says a lot about both organizations. 22 years is impressive. 34 is absolutely incredible.

  8. Both teams could finish 4th while being better than they were last year. That doesn’t happen very often.

