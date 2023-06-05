Anthony Lynn: Christian McCaffrey looks game-ready right now

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey made a significant impact on the 49ers last season after he arrived via a midseason trade.

In just 11 games, he accounted for 1,210 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns on 211 touches. Then in the playoffs, he rushed for 238 yards with two TDs, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 61 yards with a score.

Last week, the team’s assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn said McCaffrey should be better after a full offseason with San Francisco.

“He is a student of the game and he works his tail off,” Lynch said last week, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Right now things are coming to him a lot faster than they did last year because he wasn’t familiar with the system. I’m just looking forward to where he can go next because he looks game-ready right now.”

McCaffrey being an active participant in the voluntary offseason program has been a boost for the whole team, according to Lynn.

“He leads by example and when you see one of your best players practicing and performing like that it elevates the whole team and even the coaching staff,” Lynn said.

While there is still some question as to who the 49ers quarterback will be for Week One, the club is still expected to be a serious contender to win the NFC. No matter who is behind center, McCaffrey is certain to be a big part of the offense.