Are Vikings torn on whether to move on from Dalvin Cook?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Throughout the 2023 offseason, the writing has been on the wall regarding the eventual trade or release of running back Dalvin Cook. Last week, there were indications that, once June 1 came and went, Cook could (would) be traded.

But then he wasn’t traded. Or released.

So what happened? It’s possible that some in the organization are asking questions about whether the analytics-driven desire to move on from Dalvin Cook makes good football sense. It’s also possible that the anti-Dalvin crowd senses that they might lose this one, and that they have taken their position to one of the leading newspapers that cover the Vikings.

That was my first thought when reading the Sunday column from Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The popular take among fans is to keep Cook around. Souhan opted for the opposite narrative, making the case for cutting (or trading) Cook.

Souhan compared the team to the Rams in the early years of Sean McVay’s tenure, when running back Todd Gurley was the centerpiece of the offense. The Rams pivoted from Gurley to the passing game, ultimately building a passing attack built around a high-end receiver.

“He won the Super Bowl . . . with an inexpensive running back rotation, and a three-receiver set that highlighted a superstar, Cooper Kupp,” Souhan writes.

Without Cook, that’s what the Vikings will be doing, redirecting cap dollars to other positions.

Souhan argues that Cook has begun to show signs of wear. Really? He has been playing with one shoulder, and he finally has gotten the injured one fixed. He should be even better this year, barring any new injuries.

The Rams/McVay comparison doesn’t really hold water. First, the Rams overpaid Gurley, before his knee was shot. Second, the Rams eventually upgraded from a middle-of-the-road quarterback to a franchise-caliber passer who pushed the team over the top. Third, the Vikings don’t have Aaron Donald, the true MVP of L.A.’s Super Bowl win.

In many respects, the Cook conundrum becomes a water’s edge issue for analytics. The numbers and the formulas can easily support moving on from Cook. But it’s one thing to study charts. It’s another thing to watch games.

Cook is a difference maker. A home-run hitter. A leader in the locker room. A guy whose absence will be missed, and not simply because of yards per carry or whatever metrics would support moving on.

To the extent that the Vikings view Cook as a luxury they don’t need to afford because they aren’t true contenders this year, baloney. Things can change dramatically once the season gets going. The Eagles could regress. The 49ers could be injury-riddled. The Lions might not be able to carry the mantle of contender.

A door could open for the Vikings to be better than they were last year, given that the Kevin O’Connell offense is entering year two and the defense can’t be worse than it was last season.

Why surrender the ability to contend at a high level over the economic realities of the running back position? With the contractual right to convert most of Cook’s salary to a guaranteed payment, millions in cap dollars could be pushed to future years — and the Vikings could keep Cook around for one more season.

With no ability to upgrade in the short term to a short-list franchise quarterback, why wouldn’t the Vikings want to keep a guy who played a major role in multiple Minnesota wins last year?

One of the most important things about using analytics is knowing when to ignore them. For the 2023 Vikings, who are more likely to thread the needle to an unexpected Super Bowl appearance with Cook than without him, this is one situation where qualitative needs to trump quantitative.

Unless the team truly is committed to the one-and-done, just-good-enough purple purgatory in which it has resided for most of the last 40 years.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Are Vikings torn on whether to move on from Dalvin Cook?

  1. Dalvin Cook’s impact is much more than numbers on a spreadsheet. It appears the age of analytics fails to factor in the human element of the game. Intangibles, character, leadership, motivation, etc.

  2. Packer fan here. PLEASE get rid of him. He scares me every time he touches the ball. Pretty please. We got rid of Rodgers. Only seems fair

  3. This is a team that gave AP $14 million the year he came back from suspension but they don’t want to pay Cook what surely will be a smaller amount? Smh. If I were a viking fan I’d want him around. And RB’s are cheaper now than ever, so it’s not like they’ll have to go to cap hell for him.

  6. The Vikings are the clear divisional leader. I wish we had the RB room that Minny has. We also lost a huge chunk of our WR room to gambling. As a humble and wise Lions fan, I can honestly say I wish my Lions were stacked with talent like the Vikings. I would much rather have Kirk Cousins instead of Jared Goff.

  7. The problem with Cook is 1st and 2nd down, and in short yardage situations. Watch the film. There’s just no power there anymore. Sure he has his speed and his burst and if he can make a man miss, he’s gone. He’s got that home run hitter ability. But part of the problem with the Vikings offense last two years, and you saw it in every game nearly was that after the initial drive, the Vikings went dormant until the fourth quater. And that’s cause if they ran the ball on first down, they were usually in 2nd and long.

    Pairing him with Mattison isn’t a solution. Mattison is just a Cook clone with a lower ceiling. They need a Thunder back to pair with Cook’s lighting in order to keep Cook around; someone to get 3 yards when everyone knows those 3 yards are coming.

    Where’s Leroy Hoard when we need him?

  9. Do you think Cook staying on the team will suddenly help elevate Cousins from a milquetoast stats master to a winner with killer instinct? I don’t.

  11. You can’t just ignore that he needs to take a pay cut… We need him to take a pay cut is more like it.

  12. Historically when the surgery starts he’s on the way out. Many guys can make do with less physical prowess but that will never be so with running backs and defensive backs

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.