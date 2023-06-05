Brandon Beane on signing DeAndre Hopkins: A great talent, would never rule it out

Getty Images

The Bills were frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before he was released by the Cardinals last week and they haven’t faded out of the picture since he hit the open market.

General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t do anything to pull his team out of the mix during a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Beane was asked his thoughts about Hopkins saying he’d like to play with quarterback Josh Allen and he suggested the team has some interest in the veteran while expressing some caution about the financial side of things.

“We are all about people who want to come to Buffalo,” Beane said. “We love it, especially if they fit. Obviously DeAndre’s a heck of a talent . . . Nothing but respect for him. It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never rule it out, but know he’s a good player and he’ll probably command a decent contract.”

Beane would not go any further when asked about any conversations that the team may have had with Hopkins at this point and the coming days should paint more of a picture of what Hopkins’ future looks like.