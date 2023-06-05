Broncos waive Damarea Crockett, sign receiver Nick Williams

Getty Images

The Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

They signed undrafted free agent Nick Williams in a corresponding move.

Crockett, 25, missed the entire 2022 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Texans as a college free agent. Crockett did not make the team out of the preseason and later signed with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He also has spent time on the Packers’ practice squad.

Crockett’s only career action came in 2021 when he had three rushes for 7 yards in 12 games. He played five offensive snaps and 182 on special teams.

Williams, a Denver-area native, had 435 receiving yards and two touchdowns at UNLV in 2022 after five seasons at CSU-Pueblo.