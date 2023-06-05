Chiefs present President Biden with No. 46 jersey during White House visit

Getty Images

The Chiefs got to visit the White House, and President Joe Biden received a No. 46 jersey with his name on the back as well as a Patrick Mahomes‘ signed football.

The team went ahead with its trip after the death of Norma Hunt, the mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and President Biden held a moment of silence for Norma Hunt.

“Today our entire organization is mourning the passing of our matriarch, Norma Hunt, who is an amazing woman,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said, via NFL Media. “Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers are with the entire Hunt family. Norma was a joyful soul. She loved her Chiefs. She was really proud of this team and was really proud of that they had the opportunity to be here today.”

The Chiefs were visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the first time after not being invited after the organization’s first two champions. Len Dawson received a phone call from President Richard Nixon after Super Bowl IV, and COVID-19 in 2020 prevented a trip to Washington, D.C., after the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to cap the 2019 season.

Biden properly honored the Super Bowl LVII champions on Monday.

“You’ve shown the power of one of the most elusive things in the world — unity,” Biden said on the South Lawn with Chiefs players standing behind him. “When people from different backgrounds feature their own personalities, work together as one team. You play together with a distinct style, in constant motion with a real joy for the game and a love for each other and a great city to represent. And from that unity, you strive to bring out the best in yourselves and each other. In fact, I’ve heard how even after the wins, Patrick and those players go up to coach [Andy] Reid and ask him how we can do better. That’s pretty incredible.

“For everyone watching, especially our children, that’s the power of this team, the power of sports and I might add, that’s the power of this country. That’s the power to remind us who we are as Americans. We are the United States of America, and there’s nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together like these guys behind me.”

Reid also spoke, thanking Biden for the trip.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re fired up to be here as a football team,” Reid said. “President Biden, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to the White House for this celebration of a championship. From the tour that we had to the history here to the great food — can’t forget the great food — we thank you. It has been 100 percent first class.”

Travis Kelce tried to steal the mic, taking the podium to say, “I just want to say I’ve been waiting my entire life. . .” before Mahomes pulled away Kelce to chuckles from everyone.

Kelce and Mahomes presented Biden with his own No. 46 jersey as the 46th president.

“It’s just surreal to be here,” Mahomes said after the proceedings, via NFL Media. “To be able to be here and see that and see the history of this great nation that we have, it was really cool for me to just be here and be in the moment. I never imagined it being as cool as it was.”