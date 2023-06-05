Colts sign Breshad Perriman, cut Tyler Adams

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
The Colts have made a change at wide receiver.

Breshad Perriman has signed with Indianapolis and Tyler Adams has been waived, the team announced today.

The 29-year-old Perriman was a 2015 first-round pick of the Ravens who has also spent time with Washington, the Browns, the Buccaneers, the Jets, the Lions and the Bears. Last year he managed just nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay. In his best season, in 2019, he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns. The Colts would love to see him return to that level of production.

Adams signed with the Colts last month as an undrafted free agent. He showed flashes of talent in a college career that saw him playing at the lower FCS level of Division I, first with Harvard and then at Butler.

3 responses to “Colts sign Breshad Perriman, cut Tyler Adams

  1. Wait, isn’t Perriman the Ravens bust that Brady signed last year in Tampa?

  2. Teams keep taking WRs in the 1st they so often aren’t worth it. 2nd round guys have just as much if not more success but GMs are so influenced by the fans it isn’t funny.

  3. Perriman is inconsistent but with his speed he has to accounted for. He also come up with an incredible catch in the clutch.

