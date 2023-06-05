Cowboys “likely” to add a kicker before training camp

Getty Images

The Cowboys still don’t have a kicker. Well, they have one, but it will come as an upset if Tristan Vizcaino is the opening day kicker.

So, what are they waiting on?

“We don’t see the guy that we want to trigger on yet. We’ll work through that,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys are hoping for an upgrade on Brett Maher, who missed six PATs in his final three games. That included setting an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa. Maher remains a free agent.

It could be that the Cowboys are waiting for the price for a veteran kicker like Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop and Mason Crosby to come down. Crosby kicked for McCarthy with the Packers.

Several XFL and USFL kickers also remain as options.

Jones said it is “likely” the team signs another kicker to the roster before training camp.

“We don’t have anything that’s dialed in, ready to go right now,” Jones said. “That’s one of the great things about these leagues: It gives you an opportunity to watch these kickers, just like we found [KaVontae] Turpin last year. Certainly Will [McClay] and his staff are doing a great job of evaluating the guys. Got a couple guys that we think are of interest, and see where we end up. . . . Whoever is not on a team that we can look at, we’re looking at to improve.”

The Cowboys didn’t sign Maher until Aug. 9 last year after their kicking competition never got off the ground. It is same time, this year, as they continue the search for a reliable option at the position.