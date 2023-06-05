Jaycee Horn: I have to be available this season

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has finished both of his NFL seasons on injured reserve and that’s led some people to call him injury prone this offseason.

Horn has heard such comments, but says that “none of that stuff ever bothered me” because of the nature of the injuries. Horn broke bones in his foot as a rookie before breaking his wrist near the end of last season and he said he “can’t control that” the way one can work to avoid soft tissue injuries or other ailments that come with poor conditioning.

“Obviously, I can’t control some of the injuries I had. That’s nobody’s fault, here or there,” Horn said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that — that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football. . . . We play a dangerous sport. I just had bad luck these first two years. So hopefully I can stay on the field this next year.”

Horn played well last season before his injury and doing the same this season while staying on the field for the whole season would boost both his profile and the Panthers’ chances of rising in the standings.