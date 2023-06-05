Jerry Jones not ruling out re-signing Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 04 Cowboys at Giants
Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones remains open to the possibility that running back Ezekiel Elliott could play in Dallas this year.

Jones told reporters today that he has not ruled out re-signing Elliott and that the team is evaluating Elliott while Elliott also evaluates his own options.

That matches what Jones has been saying throughout the offseason. Although the Cowboys released Elliott because he was overpaid on his former contract, they’re not opposed to bringing him back if he’s willing to play for significantly less.

The 27-year-old Elliott is coming off a season in which he had a career-low 876 rushing yards, a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, a career-low 92 receiving yards, and a career-low 5.4 yards per catch. Given that, it would be hard to justify paying him significant money — especially because the Cowboys have already guaranteed running back Troy Pollard a $10.091 million base salary for this season.

But for the right price, Elliott could be a Cowboy this season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jerry Jones not ruling out re-signing Ezekiel Elliott

  2. Why is this guy still in the news?! He stinks on and off the field and is DONE! He’s had his day and it’s time to move on! Only Jerry would try to keep him relevant!

  3. Jerrah has spoken!! When Jerrah speaks people listen, usually out of morbid curiosity.

  5. That’s the dysfunctional Jerruh for ya cowboy fan. You only have years of mediocrity as long as the Jones family has the reins of the once proud Dallas team. Team has been cursed for all the years since the Jerruh vs Jimmy War fractured. And please don’t tell me that Switzer won a ring. Even I could have coached the cowboys to that championship the year after Johnson escaped Jerruhs bondage.

  6. Such a bad idea. He’ll “spell” Pollard and be very ineffective. It’s like the last season. They don’t have quality back behind pollard. Who knows how healthy he is. It’s like the same scenario as counting on Gallup. With no good backup their run game is going to tank. Then McCarthy can talk all he wants about running the damn ball

  7. Seems likely Elliott is going to wait to see if any injuries open up a potentially larger role elsewhere and if not he could end up back in Dallas maybe after wk 1 of the preseason as it seems their not looking to close the door entirely.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.