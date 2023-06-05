Jerry Jones not ruling out re-signing Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones remains open to the possibility that running back Ezekiel Elliott could play in Dallas this year.

Jones told reporters today that he has not ruled out re-signing Elliott and that the team is evaluating Elliott while Elliott also evaluates his own options.

That matches what Jones has been saying throughout the offseason. Although the Cowboys released Elliott because he was overpaid on his former contract, they’re not opposed to bringing him back if he’s willing to play for significantly less.

The 27-year-old Elliott is coming off a season in which he had a career-low 876 rushing yards, a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, a career-low 92 receiving yards, and a career-low 5.4 yards per catch. Given that, it would be hard to justify paying him significant money — especially because the Cowboys have already guaranteed running back Troy Pollard a $10.091 million base salary for this season.

But for the right price, Elliott could be a Cowboy this season.