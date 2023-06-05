Jon Gruden’s recent work with Saints shouldn’t impact his lawsuit

June 5, 2023
Companies that face potential liability for alleged misdeeds directed at employees will often throw everything they have at minimizing any eventual obligation. As the NFL defends itself against a lawsuit filed by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, an interesting argument has emerged regarding the potential impact of Gruden’s recent work with the Saints on his case.

As argued by attorney Dan Lust, via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Gurden’s ability to secure short-term work with the Saints undercuts the argument that Gruden’s reputation “isn’t so damaged that he’s unable to work alongside or with other NFL teams.”

A short-term stint aimed at helping former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr make the transition to a new offense and a new team hardly operates as a palate cleanser for Gruden’s coaching career. It’s possible Gruden didn’t even get paid for his temporary visit to Saints offseason practices.

Gruden remains radioactive, both for NFL and college jobs. Of course, the problem traces not to the alleged misconduct of the NFL but the emails he sent. Someone, however, weaponized those emails with the apparent goal of taking Gruden out. Gruden was wrong, but whoever used those emails against him was wrong, too.

Thus, regardless of whether Gruden does or doesn’t get another job, the question at trial will be whether a jury can compartmentalize Gruden’s behavior and the league’s behavior. Or the behavior of whoever it was who leaked the emails with the apparent goal of derailing his career.

Before the case ever goes to trial, Gruden will have to prevail in his effort to keep the case from being forced to arbitration. That issue currently is pending before the Nevada Supreme Court, with the NFL trying to hide behind the Commissioner’s authority to resolve issues involving conduct detrimental to the league — even though no one from the league ever suggested that Gruden’s emails sent at a time when he wasn’t employed by an NFL team amounts to conduct detrimental to the league.

2 responses to “Jon Gruden’s recent work with Saints shouldn’t impact his lawsuit

  1. There’s two things at work here. The lawsuit. The idea of Jon ever returning in a meaningful way, as in head coach. The head coach part I see as impossible. Tweetie would blow up and never end. Ever. The lawsuit. I think Jon obviously has a case. And I think the NFL will pay him whatever the cost to go away. I hope that doesn’t happen, I hope heads roll from its outcome, including the commissioner. I wouldn’t be shocked if Jon and Danny get together to try to burn it down. But, the obvious illegal invasion of privacy is incredible. And please, save your comments about whose server the emails came from, whether it’s from work or your personal Yahoo! account. I’ll say this, if everyone in this country suddenly had all their emails revealed? HOLY CRAP!!! Trouble, for us all. Me included. I’d say about 75% or more of all our politicians would have to resign. Maybe every CEO would be replaced. Every pro athlete would run for cover. Every person in show business would claim they been hacked. (Well everyone would claim that) If the precedent is set that we can get our private emails, thoughts, to attack us and it doesn’t matter how they were obtained, well good damn luck to us all. And you may think this is tinfoil hat crazy stuff but as we speak there are AI engineers out there working hard to devise programs to read our thoughts. Then what? I hope the lawsuit makes it clear, our private emails are not to be shared. If so, good luck to us all.

  2. Look forward to him on Hard Knocks if they pick the Saints, which means they’ll pick the Jets

