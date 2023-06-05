Leslie Frazier visits with Packers, Commanders, Giants

Getty Images

The official story out of Buffalo in late February was that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was taking a year off from coaching. The unofficial story always seemed to be that he got a belated nudge from the Bills, as the unofficial scapegoat for the team’s failure to live up to sky-high expectations in 2022.

Frazier has made it clear that he intends to return in 2023. If he does, it likely will be with a team other than the Bills.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports recently reported that Frazier had spent two days visiting with the Packers, was then spending two days visiting with the Commanders, and would then spend two days visiting with the Giants.

Frazier played with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera in Chicago, and he coached with Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo.

Frazier previously coached the Vikings. He has made it clear that he still hopes to have another chance to be a head coach.

In Frazier’s absence, Bills coach Sean McDermott will handle the defensive play calling. It’s possibly an all-in move from McDermott that could have significant repercussions for someone other than Frazier this time around, if the Bills fail to get deep into January again.