Madden 24 cover reveal is coming Wednesday

Getty Images

The new Madden game is coming. Before the new Madden game is released, the cover is revealed.

That’s coming on Wednesday.

The folks at EA have released a video featuring noted thespian Rob Gronkowski clunkily delivering the line, “Who’s going to be on the cover this year? We’ll see.”

There has been chatter that it will be be Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson or Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Even though fewer and fewer people buy a physical copy of the Madden game, the person featured on the cover appears whenever the game starts up, in some sort of video that plays as the game loads.

The real question is whether and to what extent the game will be different. There are cosmetic changes every year, but the game sort of is that it is at this point.