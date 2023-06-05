Marcus Maye DUI trial set for July 25

Getty Images

Saints safety Marcus Maye is scheduled for some time in a courtroom this summer.

Maye faces DUI charges in Broward County, Florida and Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports that a jury trial has been set for July 25. Maye is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI property damage in relation to an incident in Fort Lauderdale in February 2021.

Maye was also arrested last September on a charge of aggravated assault, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence to move forward.

The NFL has not disciplined Maye, but could do so once his DUI case is resolved.

Maye is not the only Saints player with a criminal case on the docket in July. Running back Alvin Kamara is set for a trial in Las Vegas on a battery charge.