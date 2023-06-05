On-air layoffs are coming for ESPN

June 5, 2023
Layoffs slowly have been unfolding at ESPN. Most have involved names not recognizable to the average sports fan.

Soon, that likely will change.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that layoffs of on-air “talent” are expected toward the end of June.

Per Marchand, the precise timing is “subject to change,” given that the situation is “fluid.”

Currently, the suits are going over the names of potential victims of the coming cuts, with names being added and removed from the list.

Per Marchand, the folks who are likely the most at risk “are the ones who make a lot and don’t work that much.”

Marchand specifically names Suzy Kolber and Steve Young as being potentially out, with Laura Rutledge “probably” filling Kolber’s Monday night pregame hosting duties, if Kolber goes.

ESPN has migrated to a star-driven model, with a small handful of on-air personalities making huge money. That means the systematic eradication of talents whose salary exceeds their current name recognition.

Kolber has worked at ESPN for most of the last 30 years, with a three-year break in the late 1990s, when she worked at Fox.

24 responses to “On-air layoffs are coming for ESPN

  1. At some point, someone is going to point out how many people lost their jobs because of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

  2. Through all the layoffs the past few years, I’ve never understood why they just kept signing more and more people to the endless array of pregame/halftime/postgame shows. It feels like they must have 50 people who just sit there 90% of the time before they occasionally get the chance to say something. And how many formers players do you actually need? Because 2/3 of them either have zero charisma or don’t do any homework so they have nothing to contribute.

  3. Hopefully it’s the folks covering the NBA finals. Talk about cringeworthy and useless commentary.

  5. Wow. If they’re really doing the layoffs on air, I’ll watch for the first time in years.

  6. So ESPN is doing exactly what the NFL should do with old and/or overpaid players.The difference is that ESPN doesn’t allow ESPN employees to form a union despite their painfully obvious political bias towards a certain side that favors/supports/advocates for workers unions.

  7. Money is part of it I’m sure but I bet there’s also and undisclosed litmus test being used. We’ll see a commonality when it’s all said and done.

  8. Remember the Jets/Dolphins game with no commentators? It was a beautiful thing……

  10. ESPN moving on from sports and into Reality TV. I really hope it’s Steve Carell presenting the layoffs!

  13. Pre and post game coverage is some of the most pointless entertainment on television. You have five people sitting or standing around staying absolutely nothing and when they do speak its nothing of substance.

  14. Bummer. I like Steve Young and Suzy Kolber.

    ESPN seems to be going downhill. They just signed Pat “potty mouth” MacAfee to a deal, for one thing while laying off good commentators. smh

  16. The internet really changed how we watch TV. I vividly remember back in the 90s making it a point to watch NFL Primetime because they showed amazing highlights on the day’s games. You had to watch Sportscenter because, well… where else would you get our highlights?

    I don’t have to do that now. I can go anywhere to get that same information. And let’s face it… most of us are on the go so we are not even watching this stuff on TV. These networks need to figure how to adjust.

  18. I’ve read that Young does little to no prep for his MNF appearances. Good riddance.

  19. Who cares…such is the life of entertainers

    Gone are the days of ESPN lifers. Its all about eye-balls and keeping up with trends.

    Dont feel sorry for them. They’ll announce their new podcast soon…or join the streaming space or maybe they’ll sit back and enjoy their nest egg and severance check and retire somewhere. Since they’re among the highest paid at the company.

  20. It is funny how companies always layoff low level (read actual WORKERS) first and THEN go after the highly (usually overpaid) paid staff last. And at ESPN for the most part those are people who are duplicating work others could do (just how many analysts\announcers do you actually need?).

    If you get rid of one of those you can keep multiple people who are doing real work.

    Bet there is a huge amount of bloat in the C-Suite and their direct reports but touch those levels – heaven forbid!

  21. AS long as they leave alone Mike Reiss. What would the Patriots beat be without him?

  22. Per Marchand, “the folks who are likely the most at risk “are the ones who make a lot and don’t work that much.”

    You don’t say is that how it is supposed to work???

  24. Some of the commenters seem to have misread the title and believe that ESPN will actually conduct the firings live, broadcast to the world, because it contains the phrase “On-air layoffs”.
    Florio means that the people being laid off will be “on-air” people.

