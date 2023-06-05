Ravens agree to terms with Laquon Treadwell

Getty Images

The Ravens have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Laquon Treadwell on a one-year deal, according to his agent, Michael Portner.

Treadwell visited the 49ers in April and worked out for the Cowboys in March but had remained a free agent.

The Vikings made Treadwell a first-round pick in 2016. He was most recently with the Seahawks briefly in 2022. Treadwell caught six passes for 42 yards for the club, playing 138 offensive snaps and 41 on special teams.

Treadwell’s most productive NFL season was in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for 434 yards with one touchdown.

Treadwell spent the 2020 season with Atlanta after completing his rookie deal with Minnesota.

In 76 games with 23 starts, Treadwell has caught 110 passes for 1,226 yards with five touchdowns.

He joins a deep room that includes Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, James Proche II and Zay Flowers.