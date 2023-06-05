Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

It was inevitable that a name would be attached to Monday’s stunning report regarding a Colts player who reportedly has engaged in “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, including wagers on the Colts.

ESPN.com reports that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the player the league in investigating.

Per the report, a sports book account was opened in the name of an “associate” of Rodgers. Roughly 100 bets were placed over an undisclosed period of time, with some bets on Colts games.

Most bets were in the range of $25 to $50. There was one “low four-figure bet.”

SportsHandle.com first reported the existence of the investigation on Monday afternoon.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 16 games with nine starts last season. He also has returned kickoffs and punts.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling

  2. Career should be over.

    Goodell may protect Indy yet again, however.

  5. The gambling this was a bad idea. Never should be legal. This is what it will be now. I;m sure they are all doing this, but the smart ones are doing it through friends and family members. Their names won’t show up, but they are still placing bets. Stupid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.