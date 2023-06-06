Bills cut Isaiah Bowser as they sign Leonard Floyd

June 6, 2023
The Bills officially announced the signing of Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, giving the club another player to get after quarterbacks in the AFC East.

As a corresponding roster move, the club has cut running back Isaiah Bowser.

Bowser joined Buffalo as an undrafted free agent last month out of UCF. In 2022, Bowser accounted for 984 yards from scrimmage with 16 touchdowns in 14 games — rushing for 799 yards and catching 14 passes for 185 yards.

That was Bowser’s second year with UCF after spending his first three collegiate seasons with Northwestern.

 

