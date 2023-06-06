Cardinals re-sign Aaron Brewer

Getty Images

Long snapper Aaron Brewer is back with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals announced that Brewer has re-signed with the team on Tuesday. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Brewer has been the long snapper in Arizona since 2106, but missed the final two games of last season with a torn pectoral. He also played 64 games for the Broncos before heading to the Cardinals and has made 98 appearances for the NFC West team.

Brewer’s been credited with 11 career tackles.

The Cardinals waived long snapper Joe Fortunato in a corresponding move. Fortunato appeared in one game for the Packers in 2021. Undrafted rookie Matt Hembrough remains on the roster.