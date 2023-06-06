Chase Young: I’ve always played to prove myself

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is heading into a pivotal season and he said on Tuesday that he feels a “night and day” difference from where he was last year.

Young returned for the final three games of the year after an extended recovery from a torn ACL and cited “my confidence, my strength” as reasons why he feels so different now. Young said he felt “explosive” on the field during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, but the state of his knee wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

The Commanders declined their option on Young’s contract for 2024 and Young was asked if he was using that as motivation for the coming season. Young said he can “use a lot of things as motivation” and that he’s always played with urgency.

“Since I came into the game, I was in the game to prove myself. So I’m not really thinking any different than going out there and play my game,” Young said.

The Commanders re-signed Daron Payne this offseason after declining his fifth-year option. If Young can prove that he and his knee are back to pre-injury form, it could be two in a row for Washington.