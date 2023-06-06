Chase Young: I’ve always played to prove myself

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is heading into a pivotal season and he said on Tuesday that he feels a “night and day” difference from where he was last year.

Young returned for the final three games of the year after an extended recovery from a torn ACL and cited “my confidence, my strength” as reasons why he feels so different now. Young said he felt “explosive” on the field during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, but the state of his knee wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

The Commanders declined their option on Young’s contract for 2024 and Young was asked if he was using that as motivation for the coming season. Young said he can “use a lot of things as motivation” and that he’s always played with urgency.

“Since I came into the game, I was in the game to prove myself. So I’m not really thinking any different than going out there and play my game,” Young said.

The Commanders re-signed Daron Payne this offseason after declining his fifth-year option. If Young can prove that he and his knee are back to pre-injury form, it could be two in a row for Washington.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chase Young: I’ve always played to prove myself

  1. He was so dominant for the Buckeyes. Hope it works out for him wherever he ends up.

  2. Year 1 off a torn ACL is never great. You simply don’t trust it. Year 2 is the true test to see if you will return to the player you once were.

  3. austinspencer says:
    June 6, 2023 at 1:22 pm
    Year 1 of a torn ACL is never great. You simply don’t trust it. Year 2 is the true test to see if you will return to the player you once were.
    ————————————————
    And by returning to the player he once was, you are referring to his rookie season. His second season he was a complete non-factor in the 9 games he played before getting hurt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.