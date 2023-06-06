Connor Williams not at Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Dolphins center Connor Williams is the only player not in attendance today at the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said today that they have been in communication and Williams’ absence is not excused.

The Dolphins can fine Williams, and players who skip a three-day mandatory minicamp are typically fined just under $100,000.

Williams is heading into the second and final season of the two-year, $14 million contract he signed last year and would like a new contract with a pay raise. He’s willing to risk losing some money in the offseason to get the point across that he wants to be earning more by the time the season starts.

8 responses to “Connor Williams not at Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

  4. He was a free agent last year and he decided to come to Miami for the two year deal he signed,when he could go anywhere he wanted.
    He chose the team and the contract,I’ve got no sympathy for anyone holding out that made their own free agent decision to play for any team.

  5. Fine him the maximum before any contract discussions start. Imagine the outrage if the team said that they would pay him $XXX on a certain date and they did not pay him. This goes both ways Connor.

  7. Dude just signed last year. Fins need to make an example and not cave or half the team will do the same after just one year into a new deal.

