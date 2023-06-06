Dameon Pierce studying Christian McCaffery’s game in hopes of more receptions

Getty Images

Texans running back Dameon Pierce caught 30 passes in his rookie season, a small part of his 250 touches in 13 games. He could see more this season in Bobby Slowik’s offense brought from San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey caught 52 passes in 11 games with the 49ers last season after the trade from Carolina.

After only a few weeks in Slowik’s offense, Pierce described it as “running back friendly.”

“Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby. I love that. I love that,” Pierce said Tuesday. “But, I’ve got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league. In this offense, he’s just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There’s multiple ways to get a running back the ball.”

Pierce was the star of the Texans offense last season, with 220 carries for 939 yards and four touchdowns along with 164 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With C.J. Stroud the likely starter, the Texans could lean on Pierce while breaking in the rookie quarterback.

“Dameon has been consistent all offseason,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday. “He’s been here every day. He’s been upbeat. He brings tremendous energy — not only to our offense, but to our entire team. Always has a smile on his face. Always working hard. Improving on the little things that he has to work on. I’m excited for the season that he will have ahead of him.”