Deebo Samuel vows not to repeat “awful” 2022 season

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel stayed away from the offseason program in 2022, but for the mandatory minicamp. It sounds as if he won’t be skipping voluntary workouts again.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Samuel described his performance last year as “awful,” and he explained that the lack of formal work in the 2022 offseason left him feeling sluggish.

“I’ll never put anything like that on tape again,” Samuel said.

Samuel eventually got the contract he wanted, after staying away and behaving as if he wanted to be traded.

Appearing in 13 regular-season games last year, Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns. He added 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He averaged 11.3 yards per catch and 5.5 yard per carry after averaging 18.2 and 6.2, respectively, in 2021. His total touchdowns fell from 18 to five.

8 responses to “Deebo Samuel vows not to repeat “awful” 2022 season

  2. He really needs a bounceback year. They have CMC now which eats into his touches and the other WRs are doing well. Obviously needs to be a focal point of the OC. Also, not sure Purdy is going to light it up this year.

  3. Yet he’s the biggest crybaby about losing…no….getting humiliated in the NFCCG. This guy sucks

  5. Just admit you were po’d about the “disrespect” like usual and didn’t put in the effort…

  8. Woke up one morning went to practice and was “the man”, by the time practice was over the highest paid “gadget player” in the history of the NFL.

