Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT
The NFL and HBO have still not revealed which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year, probably because they’re having a hard time cajoling a team into agreeing to do it. Which means some team might be forced to do it.

The Saints, Jets, Bears and Commanders are the four teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks this year, and Saints head coach Dennis Allen hopes his team isn’t chosen.

“I wouldn’t like it because I just want to focus on our football team and getting better, and any distractions are exactly that, distractions that keep you, ultimately, from reaching your goal,” Allen said.

It’s rare that a team wants to do Hard Knocks, as coaches typically think the cameras and microphones are bound to get in the way and give the team no competitive advantage. But the league has rules that require a team to accept Hard Knocks if that team doesn’t have a first-year coach, hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last two years and hasn’t done Hard Knocks in the last 10 years. The Saints fit that bill, and so they might be appearing on our TVs this summer, whether Allen likes it or not.

10 responses to “Dennis Allen hopes Saints aren’t forced to do Hard Knocks

  1. Shouldn’t force any team to do it. It’s not a good show & it disrupts a teams training camp…just end it.

  2. NFL should loosen the Hard Knock requirements and allow playoff teams to participate. It would be more interesting to see how a winning organization builds their team.

  3. Bill Belichick will retire if the Pats miss the playoffs again this year to avoid the possibility of getting picked for Hard Knocks.

  5. It’s smart to pick the teams that have no shot. As for New Orleans it will be a nice distraction from all the losing they are in for.

  6. Maybe it should be an automatic selection for the super bowl winner. Lets see how the best teams run things

  7. Don’t blame the NFL, blame HBO for thinking that they can simply “buy” their access to NFL teams, coaches, front office, and players. The NFL is simply making money on the deal, the Saints will get a cut for sure. It’s like in the Gulf War, none of us wanted embedded media in our units, on our ships, demanding special treatment and access, etc. All they did was make everything worse, which is what HBO is doing with Hard Knocks.

