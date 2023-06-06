Derrick Henry: It’s time for football, we’re not worried about other stuff

Getty Images

A report in early March indicated that the Titans were shopping for a trade partner interested in dealing for running back Derrick Henry as he entered the final year of his contract, but no deal ever came together and General Manager Ran Carthon later said that no team made a call about trading for the two-time rushing champ.

Henry didn’t make any comments about the possibility of a trade in March and he made his first public comments of any kind from the team’s minicamp on Tuesday. Henry said he has spent time getting to know Carthon, who was hired early this year, and that he’s only focused on p

“Talking to him, meeting him in person,” Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I’ve put a face with the name. Just doing all of those things. When we get here, when we get to football, we’re not worried about that other stuff.”

Henry said he spent the entire offseason in Tennessee in order to get new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s scheme under his belt and all signs point to him playing in during the 2023 season. It’s uncertain what will happen beyond that point, but a strong year for Henry should set him up well for more time with the Titans or for a deal with another team.